Verizon announces Moto X availability online beginning 29 August for $199

If you fancy buying yourself the Moto X on Big Red, US wireless carrier Verizon announced on Monday that the handset will be available on its online store beginning 29 August for $199 on-contract. Granted, you won't be able to get the shiny colours that we found ourselves admiring within Moto Maker, being locked down to white and black for the time being - but both are still pretty nice choices.

For in-store sales, Verizon didn't give a specific date of availability, except that it will be available within the coming weeks. For now, you'll have to stick with online orders. If you're a Verizon customer who's been anticipating the Moto X, we're sure you won't mind too much.

The $199 on-contract price matches what we've seen from other carriers. AT&T was the first to make the handset available last Friday, offering the handset on-contract for $199 and a full retail price of the handset at $579. It's not clear if Verizon will offer the unlocked version too.

We're still waiting on release dates for the Moto X on Sprint and T-Mobile. T-Mobile previously confirmed the Moto X won't be available in T-Mobile's American stores at launch, but will still be supported on the network. Luckily, the developer version of the Moto X appears to be launching in the near future.