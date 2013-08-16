  Moto X and Moto Maker coming to US carrier AT&T on 23 August

US carrier AT&T has officially confirmed the launch specifics for Moto X, Motorola's first flagship since becoming a Google-owned company.

The black and white models will become available from 23 August, it was announced on Friday. That also includes the woven-patterned ones. The 16GB version will cost $199.99 (£128)o n a two-year agreement, and the 32GB variant will cost $249.99.

AT&T's Next programme, which allows subscribers to upgrade mobile devices every year, also offers the 16GB and 32GB Moto X for $27 and $32 a month, respectively.

AT&T customers can go to the Moto Maker website on 23 August to place their custom order, as well. Those who do not want to use Moto Maker online can go to select AT&T retail stores to see a Moto Maker display for in-store customisations.

AT&T said it would even have stock for Skip, a thumb-sized clip that taps to the back of Moto X to unlock the device, and it will include one free with orders for a limited time.