  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Motorola phone news

Moto X and Moto Maker coming to US carrier AT&T on 23 August

|
  Moto X and Moto Maker coming to US carrier AT&T on 23 August
The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring
The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring

US carrier AT&T has officially confirmed the launch specifics for Moto X, Motorola's first flagship since becoming a Google-owned company.

The black and white models will become available from 23 August, it was announced on Friday. That also includes the woven-patterned ones. The 16GB version will cost $199.99 (£128)o n a two-year agreement, and the 32GB variant will cost $249.99.

AT&T's Next programme, which allows subscribers to upgrade mobile devices every year, also offers the 16GB and 32GB Moto X for $27 and $32 a month, respectively.

AT&T customers can go to the Moto Maker website on 23 August to place their custom order, as well. Those who do not want to use Moto Maker online can go to select AT&T retail stores to see a Moto Maker display for in-store customisations.

Read: Motorola unveils Skip accessory for Moto X, unlocks device with a single tap for $19.99

AT&T said it would even have stock for Skip, a thumb-sized clip that taps to the back of Moto X to unlock the device, and it will include one free with orders for a limited time.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours ahead of next week's launch
What is 5G, when is it coming and why do we need it?
Leaked icon of larger iPhone X Plus spotted in iOS 12 beta
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 retail box confirms 4,000mAh battery and S Pen remote control
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 video confirms 1TB storage, shows off yellow S Pen
Android P release date could have just been confirmed
Comments