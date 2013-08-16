  Motorola unveils Skip accessory for Moto X, unlocks device with a single tap for $19.99

Motorola has promised accessories for the Moto X, and one of the first leaked on the handset-maker's site a bit early on Thursday.

The Moto-specific "Skip" accessory briefly showed up, describing itself as a "wearable accessory" that has the ability to unlock your phone with a single tap.

Essentially, if you like to have a passcode set on your device, but don't want to be unlocking it every three seconds when waking it, you can tap it on the Skip to essentially skip the unlock process.

Motorola says the Skip interacts with the Moto X over NFC. A support document for the accessory details you only need to pair it once, and you're off to the races. The only thing to be wary of is to make sure someone doesn't get the Skip and your device together, as they'll be able to skip the whole unlock process.

"Remember anyone with your paired Skip can unlock your phone," writes Motorola on the accessory's support page. "If you have lost or misplaced your Skip you should unpair it from your phone. If you are using multiple Skips you can also assign unique names."

The accessory's page that briefly showed up, first noticed by Droid Life, says Motorola will sell the Skip for $19.99 (£13). It has since been taken down, as we assume Motorola wants to wait until closer to the Moto X's launch.

Pocket-lint sources have confirmed the Moto X will launch on AT&T on 23 August, complete with Motomaker features.