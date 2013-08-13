Moto X said to launch on AT&T and Sprint on 23 August, Verizon on 29 August

While the Moto X has been announced and thoroughly reviewed, none of the big four carriers in the US has confirmed its release date. That's not stopping leaks however, as Droid Life says AT&T and Sprint will be launching the Moto X on 23 August, with Verizon launching it on 29 August.

It's worth noting that carriers are always likely to change their mind when it comes to device launches. We say this so you're aware, but Droid Life has been reliable in the past in reporting on device launch dates.

Pocket-lint has confirmed the AT&T release date for 23 August with sources.

AT&T will have the exclusive on the Motomaker, the tool that will allow customers to design their Moto X to meet their personality. Sprint, Verizon, and T-Mobile US customers will have to stick with white and black for the time being.

So where's the T-Mobile launch date? The nation's fourth-largest carrier confirmed the Moto X won't be available in T-Mobile's American stores at launch, but will still be supported on the network. Since the Moto X for T-Mobile is going through Motorola's sales channels, it's not clear if it will invoke T-Mobile's subsidised payment plan. With this plan, T-Mobile customers can pay for devices like the iPhone 5, HTC One, and Xperia Z over a 24-month financing period.

The Moto X was announced in early August, featuring a 720p 4.7-inch OLED display, dual-core 1.7GHz Snapdragon S4 Pro processor, 10-megapixel camera on the rear, 2.1-megapixel camera on the front, 2GB of RAM and 16GB or 32GB of internal storage. The third phone to sport a nano-SIM inside, the Moto X will also support LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 4.0+ EDR and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. That's not to mention the several software features that come along with it.

Which carrier should you choose? Well, that's up to you: do you care about customisation, the carrier you already use, and how coverage is in your area? We'll keep you covered with the latest, via our Moto X hub.