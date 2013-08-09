Motorola Nexus 5 rumoured, but can those rumours really be true?

Sources claiming to know people, who claim to know people, believe that the next Nexus smartphone from Google will come from Motorola rather than LG, and be launched in Q4.

That's pretty thin when it comes to rumours, and something that we wouldn't normally bother you with, except this rumour comes from Taylor Wimberly, former AndroidandMe writer and someone, the Android community claims, has been pretty much on the money when it comes to Motorola rumours in the past.

“Motorola will release a Nexus smartphone in Q4 (that is not the Moto X)," says Wimberly via his Google+ page.

If you are keen to believe, the rumour does make sense and matches previous Google Nexus timelines. Google normally announces a new version of Android around the October timeframe and with it a new device to show off.

Based on history Google also likes to share the love when it comes to the Nexus devices - we've seen Samsung, HTC, and LG, all make Nexus smartphones in the past, which could lead you to make the assumption that it's Motorola's turn next.

Google also owns Motorola, so surely that means it's a definite shoo-in for the job?

That's the positive way of looking at things. The negative way, of course, is to look at all the other factors riding against the rumour.

Google releasing a new Motorola-made Nexus 5 comes incredibly quick on the heals of the Moto X, and the Droid range that it is making for Verizon in the US.

Launching yet another possibly very popular phone for a company that is only making a small number of handsets at the moment could cause supply issues as well as cannibalise sales of the Moto X.

And Motorola isn't the only manufacturer not yet to get a piece of the Nexus action either.

Huawei, ZTE, Asus, Acer and Lenovo are all likely to be keen, and Google choosing a Chinese or Far East manufacturer could help it boost Android sales even further in those territories.

Likewise Motorola has always said that even though Google owns it, it treats Motorola like any other manufacturer. That's why the Moto X comes with Android 4.2.2 rather than 4.3, because it got access only when everyone else did.

So are we likely to see a Motorola made Nexus 5 as Wimberly suggests in Q4? We could, but given how tight a timeline we are talking about it's probably unlikely.