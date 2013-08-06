  Verizon Moto X leak points to 23 August launch

US carrier Verizon is gearing up to release the Moto X on 23 August, according to a leaked inventory screenshot from a major retailer.

Tech website Android Central published the leaked screenshot on Tuesday, without detailing which retailer it came from, and noted that Verizon's stock of Moto X handsets should arrive at the unspecified retailer on 15 August.

The "street date" - presumably the release date - for Verizon's Moto X is allegedly 23 August. If this time frame is accurate, Verizon's Moto X will land just a few days after Verizon's Droid Ultra, Maxx and Mini.

It's worth mentioning that this leaked screenshot isn't concrete news, but Motorola has previously said the Moto X would launch at the end of August or September depending on carrier.