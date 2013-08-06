Verizon Moto X leak points to 23 August launch
US carrier Verizon is gearing up to release the Moto X on 23 August, according to a leaked inventory screenshot from a major retailer.
Tech website Android Central published the leaked screenshot on Tuesday, without detailing which retailer it came from, and noted that Verizon's stock of Moto X handsets should arrive at the unspecified retailer on 15 August.
The "street date" - presumably the release date - for Verizon's Moto X is allegedly 23 August. If this time frame is accurate, Verizon's Moto X will land just a few days after Verizon's Droid Ultra, Maxx and Mini.
Read: Motorola Droid Ultra, Droid Maxx and Droid Mini pictures and hands-on
It's worth mentioning that this leaked screenshot isn't concrete news, but Motorola has previously said the Moto X would launch at the end of August or September depending on carrier.
- Apple iOS 11.3 is here: Huge update adds Battery Health, new Animoji, Business Chat, and more
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- Motorola Moto G6 specs, news, release date and rumours plus G6 Plus and G6 Play: Everything we know so far
- iPhone Battery Health explained: How to disable throttling with iOS 11.3
- Best Galaxy S9 deals for March 2018: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Best smartphone 2018: The best phones available to buy today
- Compare the best SIM only deals for March 2018: £100 Argos gift card with 20GB EE deal
- Best Samsung Galaxy S9 tips and tricks: The ultimate masterclass
Comments