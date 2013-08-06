  Blue HTC One leaks just in time for the Moto X's plentiful colours

Pocket-lint reported in May that HTC was set to launch a blue-toned HTC One in the coming months, alongside a bright red version. Now, the infamous EvLeaks has leaked a press shot of the of blueberry-looking device along with word that it will launch in 2013.

The leaked press shot doesn't come with any carrier branding, so we're unsure where this variant of the One is headed. A release across Europe and the possibility of the US is sounding likely. It's worth noting that rumours have been circulating that Verizon Wireless stateside will get the blue version of the HTC One, though EvLeaks' photo gives no indication of Verizon branding. Verizon is set to launch the HTC One on 15 August.

The red version of the HTC One first appeared online at the beginning of May on HTC's US website before being pulled. It later appeared on the website of Handtec, a UK online retailer, with a price tag of £503.99 for a 32GB version. There's no word on when HTC plans to provide it to the public in an official manner.

The different colours of the HTC One couldn't come at a better time for HTC, as Motorola is set to launch the Moto X at the end of August with an abundance of different colour schemes. For those customers looking for something other than silver and black, HTC will finally have something to use to contend with.