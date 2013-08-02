Motorola planning cheaper Moto X, due out in the coming months

Motorola revealed it has plans for a cheaper version of the Moto X, in an attempt to offer something for the budget crowd more wary on the price. The release of a budget device makes sense, given Motorola revealed to Pocket-lint on Thursday the Moto X is "the first device in a new product portfolio, basically a new family of devices".

Specifically, Motorola CEO Dennis Woodside told CNET he wants the budget Moto X to appeal to international customers and the prepaid market in the US. Since a good chunk of international customers don't subsidise their devices and pay an expensive price, he wants to offer a cheaper option for those customers who aren't looking to spend as much money, but still want a smartphone.

"The experience of devices you can get for less than $200 is subpar right now," Woodside told CNET. "We want everyone to have access to affordable smartphones." Woodside didn't go as far to reveal plans for a specific design or specifications, but like any budget device we can assume it will have less-powerful specifications.

The race for the budget crowd has been evident among smartphone manufacturers of late, in an effort to bring in new customers from a growing market. Apple, for example, is rumoured to be working on a budget handset aimed at areas of China. Furthermore, Samsung and Sony have also jumped in with the Galaxy S4 mini and Xperia ZL, respectively. Budget devices are typically made from plastic, a cheaper material to produce thus keeping profit margins for the company behind it.

Past a budget device, it's not clear what Motorola plans are for its "new family of devices". At any rate, a Moto X-like smartphone for Europe and other parts of the globe sounds likely.