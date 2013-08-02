T-Mobile won't sell Moto X in its US retail stores to start, through Motorola instead

The Moto X won't be available in T-Mobile's American stores at launch, but will still be supported on the network, T-Mobile chief marketing officer Mike Sievert said on Friday.

“The Moto X optimised for T-Mobile’s 4G LTE network will initially be available through Motorola’s channels,” Sievert told AllThingsD. “We do not plan to stock Moto X devices immediately in our stores but are working closely with Motorola to make the Moto X a great experience for T-Mobile customers.”

Sievert explained that customers seeking a Moto X compatible with T-Mobile's network will have to purchase it through Motorola's store - not at T-Mobile. Unlike the AT&T version with more than a dozen different colour options, the T-Mobile version of the Moto X will be available in white and black.

Motorola announced the Moto X on Thursday, pricing it at $199 (£130) on T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless, AT&T, Sprint and smaller carrier US Cellular. AT&T, Sprint, US Cellular have been aggressive in their Moto X marketing but Verizon, like T-Mobile, has remained quiet about the new smartphone. It's worth noting that Verizon just recently launched three new Droids last month.

Since the Moto X for T-Mobile is going through Motorola's sales channels, it's not clear if it will invoke T-Mobile's subsidised payment plan. With this plan, T-Mobile customers can pay for devices like the iPhone 5, HTC One, and Xperia Z over a 24 month financing period.

We've reached out to T-Mobile for more details.