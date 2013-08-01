  No Moto X for the UK, other 'cool and exciting' devices in the portfolio planned for Europe

Motorola has officially announced its Moto X Android smartphone, with a 4.7-inch screen, Kevlar body and dual-core processor. However, those in the UK who have been following the rumours, speculation and now official confirmation with eager anticipation should stand down: Motorola has no intention of releasing it over here.

Instead, Pocket-lint has been told, the Moto X is only the first smartphone in a planned family of devices, and other products that carry the same branding are destined for a more global release later down the line.

"It doesn't mean that Europe is not a key priority for Motorola," we were told by a UK spokesperson. "Essentially, the Moto X is the first device in a new product portfolio, basically a new family of devices.

"Because it is the first one, the Moto X has had a real buzz around it, but the US launch is not about the US being Motorola's priority at all, there are devices coming to Europe. We can't share what they are as of yet, but they are from the same family. They are cool and they are exciting and there is a lot in Europe coming up."

We haven't been told when new devices might be announced for the UK or the rest of Europe, or even if they will be this year, but we suspect the speculation will start.... now!