  Moto X, the all-American smartphone

In a world where most devices are manufactured in the Far East, Motorola has built its Moto X smartphone entirely in the US.

To build its new smartphone Motorola will use Flextronics' 500,000-square foot facility in Fort Worth, Texas - which in its prime was used to make phones for Nokia. The Moto X will be completely designed, engineered and assembled in the US, though some smaller components will still be made in other parts of the globe. In May, Motorola said that 2,000 jobs would be created to bring the Moto X to life.

"There are several business advantages to having our Illinois and California-based designers and engineers much closer to our factory," the Google-owned Motorola said. "For instance, we’ll be able to iterate on design much faster, create a leaner supply chain, respond much more quickly to purchasing trends and demands, and deliver devices to people here much more quickly.

"And as a part of Google we’re being encouraged to take big bets on things that make a difference."

The Moto X was announced in New York on Thursday as the first smartphone completely designed by Motorola under Google's roof. It features a 720P 4.7-inch display, dual-core 1.7GHz Snapdragon processor, 10-megapixel camera on the back, 2.1-megapixel camera on the front, 2GB of RAM and 16GB or 32GB of internal storage. The third phone to sport a nano-SIM inside, the Moto X will also support LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 4.0 + EDR and 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

Motorola won't desert its network of global operations, however, keeping Flextronics as a global partner to assemble devices locally in China and Brazil. Simply, the Moto X won't be one of them, sticking to its US roots.

Referencing an attached photo, in July Motorola tweeted: "Yep. This guy is building exactly what you think he is. Designed by you. Assembled in the USA," reiterating that the Moto X is a fully US-made smartphone.