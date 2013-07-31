  Moto X to use nano-SIM card like the iPhone 5

It looks like the Motorola Moto X will be the third phone to use a nano-SIM rather than the micro SIM card used on many other Android handsets.

Apple switched to the nano-SIM form factor for its iPhone 5 (and iPad mini) which meant those switching or upgrading their handsets had to order a new SIM card. The Asus PadFone Infinity also adopted the new, smaller card. Now the Moto X seems to have followed suit, being only the third phone to require the new format.

GSM Insider claims that the revelation was made in Hong Kong, with a leaked picture of the Moto X showing its SIM tray and nano-SIM alongside. It was sent the picture from a tipster called Kopi-O.

If true, it may annoy some, who will also have to revisit their networks to get a new SIM card, but won't really change things in the long run. In the UK, carriers tend to switch over SIMs free of charge on request, and will often do so on the spot if you visit a high street store.

The Motorola Moto X will be announced tomorrow, 1 August, in the US. Pocket-lint will be part of the press event and will bring you all the news and hands-on shots as it happens.