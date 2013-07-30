  1. Home
Green Moto X spotted at party, Motorola's Guy Kawasaki leaks image

The Moto X is coming...in a variety of colours.

Everyone knows the upcoming Moto X is allegedly a customisable phone. Back-plate leaks have even suggested the Moto X will launch in white, black, blue, red, purple or green color options. However, we haven't really seen pictures of the Moto X flaunting any of the brighter colors. Until today, thanks to a new discovery by Droid-Life.

Read: Moto X: Everything you need to know

Motorola's Guy Kawasaki recently posted pictures on his Google+ profile of a company party, where one (presumably) Motorola employee is seen literally waving around a Moto X-looking device cloaked in vivid green. And, yes, that's the very same colour spotted in NoWhereElse's leaked back plate images from earlier this month.

The green device sports an "M" for Motorola logo, camera lens, flash and all the other markings of the Moto X smartphone. As for the other two men in the image, they both have black and white phones. Could they, too, have the Moto X? Whether or not you care, Motorola shall reveal all at its New York City event on 1 August.

Stay tuned. Pocket-lint will have all your Moto X news as it breaks later this week.

Update: It looks like Kawasaki has already pulled the green Moto X image from his Google+.

