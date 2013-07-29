Final Moto X press renders leak ahead of 1 August official announcement

Motorola will finally announce the Moto X smartphone officially on Thursday 1 August, putting paid to all the rumour, speculation and leak shenanigans that have been going on for well over a month. That's not to stop a final few press renders popping up online.

The latest, including a couple of the inner workings of the new phone, come from Android blogger Taylor Wimberly and perpetual leak-monger @evleaks. They all show the same handset we've now seen many times, not least in the hand of Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt.

The Moto X is believed to be a well-spec'ed mid-range handset, much like the Nexus 4 but with a little more oomph. It will have a 10-megapixel camera, 4.5-inch 720p display, dual-core 1.7GHz Snapdragon processor, 2GB of RAM and a removable Kevlar rear shell. LTE support will be included and its battery will be 1,500mAh.

You can find out all the latest on the Moto X launch here on Pocket-lint as we'll be getting our hands on the device the moment it becomes available.