Want a Droid on Verizon? Motorola is now the exclusive partner

If you want to buy a device under the Droid branding on Verizon, you'll have to settle for a Google-owned Motorola handset. Big Red's famous Android tagline will have Motorola's exclusivity, marketing executive Jeff Dietel told CNET at Tuesday's Droid event.

But that doesn't mean Verizon won't sell Android devices from other manufacturers - they just won't be under the Droid name.

Motorola and the carrier's relationship sounds like it's getting even closer. It couldn't come at a better time for Motorola, as it works to revamp its self in 2013 as a premier manufacturer of handsets, with Google's help. After all, it was Verizon and Motorola who really kicked-off Android sales when the original Droid hit Verizon in October 2009.

Droid devices from other carriers which have made their way to Verizon include the Droid DNA manufactured by HTC, a device that many hope will get a refresh in 2013. That's not sounding very likely, at least under the Droid name, thanks to Motorola's exclusive.

The brand name Droid is a trademark of Lucasfilm that is licensed to Verizon Wireless.

Motorola and Verizon took the wraps off its latest Droid endeavours on Tuesday, including the Droid Ultra, Droid MAXX, and Droid Mini. Speaking to CNET, Verizon is ensuring the longevity of all three devices and promised a longer shelf-life than smartphones in the past.