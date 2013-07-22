  Motorola Moto X benchmark tests reveal specifications list, 'Ghost' codename and more

The Motorola Moto X mid-range handset has already been revealed in leaked press shots, in the hands of Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt, and an accidentally posted promotional video made by Canadian carrier Rogers Wireless. But that's not all we're going to get before its 1 August official unveiling. Oh no, now the inner workings are being exposed too.

Android Police claims to have got its hands on a set of photos and benchmark test results from a tipster which pretty much show every specification you could possibly want to know. The handset - clearly a test model or prototype, according to the stickers on the face - has been put through its paces on AnTuTu and 3D Mark Ice Storm Extreme and the results are positive.

The AnTuTu test has thrown up all manner of details. The Moto X tried out is believed to be the AT&T model, codenamed "Ghost" (XT1058), and is powered by a dual-core 1.7GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro processor and 2GB of RAM. The screen is 4.7-inches and 720p 1280 x 720 (1184 x 720 without the space taken up by the on-screen buttons). It has a 10.5-megapixel camera on the rear, 2.1-megapixel on the front, and the model tested comes with Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean.

Its Wi-Fi connectivity includes the new, high-speed ac format, and there is NFC for contactless payment and wireless transfer.

Storage comes in the tune of 16GB on board, with the test unit claiming that 12GB is usable, but there's no microSD slot for expansion, says Android Police's tipster.

A non-removable 2,200mAh battery is present, while the face of the phone measures 128.5mm x 65mm.

The AnTuTu benchmark score comes in at a reasonable 18,753, which places the phone above the Nexus 4 in the testing stakes, and below the LG Optimus G Pro, Samsung Galaxy S4 and HTC One, as expected.

On the 3D Mark Ice Storm Extreme test it scored a very creditable 7,153. That's above the HTC One, Nexus 4 and Optimus G Pro. It's worth noting however that not only is there no score to hand for the SGS4, but the Ice Storm score for the Moto X may have been kinder because it has a native 720p screen. The system runs its test at 1080p and then downscales it to 720p for output on all devices. Whether that's important or not is not illustrated by Android Police.

Of course, all of this information is based on a pre-production model somebody claims to have got their hands-on, they might not directly relate to the consumer Moto X when it launches. The specs do comply with plenty of other info we've been hearing though. Motorola sees this handset as a competitor/replacement for the Nexus 4 and we are starting to see why.