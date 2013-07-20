  Motorola Moto X press shots leak

Invites have gone out. Specs have been leaked. Now we have an official press shot, according to habitual leaker @evleaks.

The new phone, which is scheduled to be announced on 1 August in New York, will supposedly look like the picture posted.

"Designed not as an early adopter’s phone, but instead as an everyman phone, the X is the new Motorola’s first attempt to push some serious volume under new-ish owner Google," says Evan Blass, the man behind the @evleaks tag.

With that in mind the images make sense, suggesting that this will be a Nexus 4 replacement rather than a device that will complete against the Samsung Galaxy S4 and the HTC One.

The official shots don't give much away as to the specs, but it does look like the back will be made of Kevlar, a favoured material by Motorola and already used on the Motorola RAZR I, RAZR M and Droid Maxx range.

Rumours suggest that the Moto X will feature a 720p 4.5-inch display, as well as a 1.7GHz dual-core Snapdragon S4 processor, 2 GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

The cameras include a 10-megapixel shooter on the back and 2-megapixel shooter on the front. It its also likely to have Android 4.2.2 on board, with support for LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 4.0 + EDR and 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

With only 10 days to the event on the 1 August, we don't have long to wait. Pocket-lint will be covering all the news as it happens.

Stay tuned.