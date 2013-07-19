  Motorola Moto X event set for 1 August in New York

Motorola sent invitations to the press on Friday for a "Moto X" event in New York City on 1 August.

The actual invite, as seen above, is an image of hipster-like friends grouped together on a hot summer day, with one girl in particular holding a black smartphone that quite looks similar to the silver handset waved around by Google's Eric Schmidt recently. Although never confirmed, many presumed the chairman was holding the much-leaked Moto X.

Just yesterday, during Google's earnings call, Motorola tweeted an image of an assembly line worker building what was likely the Moto X at a US-based factory. The upcoming flagship was not actually visible in the image, but CEO Dennis Woodside previously said the Moto X would be the first smartphone completely assembled in the US.

As for what to expect at the August event, the Moto X will purportedly feature a 720p display either 4.3 inches or 4.7 inches in size, as well as a 1.7GHz dual-core Snapdragon S4 processor, 2 GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The cameras include a 10-megapixel shooter on the back and 2-megapixel shooter on the front. It its also likely to have Android 4.2.2 on board, with support for LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 4.0 + EDR and 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

Update: The Verge reportedly received a CDMA version of the Moto X and claimed it features a 4.5 inch display, dual-core 1.7GHz Snapdragon processor, 2GB of RAM and a removable Kevlar rear shell. It also houses a 1500mAh battery, and it's running a "near stock" version of Android 4.2.2.



Other reports have claimed the Moto X will be a mid-range device, although Woodside said it would rival the iPhone 4 and Samsung Galaxy S4. It will also purportedly launch on every major US carrier for $199 (£130) off-contract. The Moto X will be Motorola's first flagship handset since Google bought the company.

Finally, the Moto X was said to be making its debut in August, so it looks as though Motorola's press invitations have arrived on schedule.