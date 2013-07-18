  Motorola shows off US assembly line worker building a Moto X smartphone

Google is busy announcing its Q2 2013 earnings on Thursday, whereas Motorola cannot help but distract the world for a moment by teasing an image of an assembly line worker building what is likely the upcoming Moto X smartphone.

While the device is not actually visible in the image, Motorola CEO Dennis Woodside previously claimed the Moto X would be the first smartphone completely assembled in the US, at a factory in Texas. So the company is likely teasing its much-awaited flagship in the image above.

"Yep. This guy is building exactly what you think he is. Designed by you. Assembled in the USA," tweeted the company on Thursday, reiterating that the Moto X is a fully US-made smartphone.

The assembly factory pictured, which employs over 2,000 people, is located in Fort Worth. As for the Moto X, many recent leaks have revealed what it could look like and what features it might offer. Google's Eric Schmidt was even spotted waving around a mystery smartphone last week, prompting many whispers that the device was actually the Moto X.

Motorola's flagship handset is expected to debut in August. So...carry on, assembly guy. Carry on.