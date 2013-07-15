Motorola Moto X release date and key features revealed in official video leaked online

An official video of the Motorola Moto X has leaked online and it reveals when it will hit the streets and some of key features of the new Android smartphone.

Canadian carrier Rogers Wireless made a promotional video for the new device, which it obviously was to keep under wraps until Motorola had officially announced it. However, Дима Прокопенко somehow got hold of the entire trailer and posted it on his Google+ page, thereby revealing all.

Several of those who subsequently reposted the video have since had take-down orders from Rogers, which effectively confirm the clip's validity. However, either some have yet to get their take-downs or have chosen to ignore them, so the video is still available in some places.

In the video, one of Rogers Tech Talk experts takes us through some of the main functions of the new phone. It will have always-on voice recognition - meaning it will be listening for vocal commands so that you can turn it on and access any of its features using speech. It also learns your voice, so will activate only when it hears you talk.

The Active Updates feature gently shows events, such as incoming email or text message, on the screen without turning the whole phone from standby or by showing a blinking light. You can then just glance at it to decide if you want to reply.

And the camera functionality is revealed, including the ability to start the camera application by just twisting the phone a couple of times. Burst mode shots can be taken by simply holding your finger on the screen.

Apart from these features, Rogers claims the Motorola Moto X will be available in both black and white, and will hit stores in August - in Canada, at least.