  Motorola X appears in another leaked shot, this time a close up of its back

The Motorola X is next in line for the leak treatment, not quite managing to steal the crown from the Lumia 1020, which pretty much ended up not needing a product launch.

Pictures of the back of the phone have appeared on Chinese microblogging website Weibo and finally show the handset up close and in a little more detail. It shows a matte plastic soft-touch back with an embossed, glossy Motorola logo. The camera and headphone jack are raised slightly out of the back of the phone and there is a long panel gap around the handset, suggesting it has a removable back.

The camera unit has a flash below it, although we can't work out if it's Xenon or not. Next to the camera lens is a set of micro-drilled holes, presumably for the phone's speaker.

The Motorola X - set to be the first handset produced by Motorola under Google ownership - is rumoured to be highly customisable. The handset has previously appeared in leaked images showing it in a range of rainbow colours, the design of which matches up with the leak from Weibo.

There is no official word yet from Google on the Moto X, but Motorola CEO Dennis Woodside has said it is developing a handset and that it will be going on sale before October this year.