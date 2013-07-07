  Motorola Droid MAXX slated for Verizon leaks in press shot, with gleaming Droid eye

According to several leaks in recent months, Google-owned Motorola is slated to release four smartphones to its 2013 line-up: the ULTRA (XT1080), MAXX (XT1080M), Mini (XT1030), and Moto X (XT1060). Famed EvLeaks has now provided minor details for one - the MAXX.

According to the leakster, the MAXX will be making its way to Verizon Wireless stateside carrying the Droid moniker. We can tell from a leaked press shot there doesn't appear to be much in the way of change from previous Motorola devices last year. The company looks to be sticking with the Kevlar wrapping it's come to use on its Droid devices. What's interesting is the trio of capacitive buttons found at the bottom of the device. Other than that you'll find the par for the course speaker grill and front-facing camera.

Common sense tells us that the MAXX will be the basis of the Droid branding on Verizon Wireless this year, following with the ULTRA as a beefier version with a bigger battery. Coincidentally, around the same time EvLeaks took to Twitter to show off the MAXX, xavierk75 posted a photo of the Droid ULTRA in white at the FCC, on the XDA Developers forum. Furthermore, the Droid Mini should serve as a smaller version of both the MAXX and Ultra (though we've yet to see it). Specs for the devices are still unknown.

As for the Moto X, which has received a lot of attention in recent weeks, The Verge reported it won't carry the Verizon-Droid branding. Instead, it should be provided on more than one carrier stateside, have customisable colour schemes and engravings, and carry mid-range specifications.

Motorola has a press event planned for 11 July at the Google campus in San Francisco, but sources have indicated it won't be for the launch of the Moto X. Could the Google-owned company be planning on introducing the other Droid devices instead?

At any rate, an announcement shouldn't be too far off.