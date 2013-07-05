  Google sends invites to 11 July press event - subtly hints at Moto X unveiling in ad? (Update)

Google has invited 50 journalists to a small press event from 10 July to 11 July, at which Motorola could unveil the Moto X smartphone, according to Leo Laporte.

Laporte, a tech reporter, recently received an invitation to Google's campus from Motorola employee Guy Kawasaki. He claimed on his YouTube show that Google-owned Motorola would split the journalists into two groups, so it's just one press group for each day.

Laporte also said the two-day event was for the Moto X phone, although he admitted it could be for something "silly". Laporte said Kawasaki knows him, though, and he doesn't "do these things at all", so the Google-Motorola event is likely for something bigger.

Motorola has apparently teased the Moto X's announcement date, as well. When the company pushed out ads earlier this week, it depicted two people jumping off a dock in the form of an "X" and "I". This translates to 11 in Roman numerals. In other words, 11 July. Yes - it's a bit of a stretch, but rumours are abuzz.

With that said, reports have recently pointed to an August launch for the flagship handset from Motorola. If this timeframe pans out, a July unveiling would seem likely. Then again, Nokia has a major event planned for 11 July. And Motorola would probably want to avoid fighting for consumers' attention.

This is all speculation, of course. Watch Laporte's YouTube show below for his thoughts on the mysterious event.

UPDATE: Other sources are now claiming that while Google is holding an event next week, it won't be for the Moto X.