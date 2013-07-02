  Motorola teases upcoming Moto X smartphone in new ad, boasts customisation and USA roots

A cutting-edge smartphone out of the Google-owned Motorola has been anticipated for quite sometime, and new advertising hints that it's coming soon. As noted by AdAge, Motorola has put together an advertising campaign for the Moto X smartphone, set to begin on Wednesday, that teases its upcoming features.

Most notably, the advertisement talks about the Moto X's customisability we've heard so much about from leaks. "The first smartphone that you can design yourself," the ad boasts. "Because today you should have the freedom to design the things in your life to be as unique as you are." There's no word on what will make the device customisable - like specifications or colour - but it definitely sounds enticing.

The advertisement also touches on the fact that the Moto X will be manufactured in the USA, rather than Asia like most products released in the consumer electronics industry. Motorola will use an assembly plant in Fort Worth, Texas - leaving the company to tout the Moto X as the "first smartphone designed, engineered, and assembled in the USA". Some components for the Moto X will be manufactured in other countries, though the final assembly process will take place in the USA.

In May, Motorola CEO Dennis Woodside confirmed the company will release the Moto X by October, while speaking to Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher during the AllThingsD D11 conference. There, he further said the Moto X would include sensors that "will know when you're in the car and it's moving at 60mph and you'll interact with it differently".

Furthermore, Motorola is using the advertisement to show off its new Google-infused logo. The logo sports a bright ring of rainbow colours that encircle the hardware company's standard “M” logo, as Motorola aggressively tries to change its image and strategy.

Motorola didn't provide a release date for the Moto X in the advertisement, only promising it was "coming soon". The Mountain View-based company will run the advertisement in the Wednesday edition of The New York Times, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal and Washington Post. The advertisement definitely has a patriotic aspect to it, which Motorola wants to use to touch many Americans as they celebrate the Fourth of July holiday on Thursday.