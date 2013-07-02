  Motorola website reveals Droid Ultra name, glossy colours teased

Motorola will be launching a new handset called the Droid Ultra, according to a template page that's appeared on its website.

Motorola has been quiet of late, with only rumours fuelling anticipation of the Motorola X. However, a page on the Motorola website suggests there's a little more in the works.

Details are scant, as the page seems to be derived from the Motorola Razr M, but the page title and an information box confirm the Droid Ultra name.

The details invite you to "think thin", before revealing that the handset will have a "DuPont Kevlar" body, which won't come as a surprise to anyone who has seen a Motorola handset recently.

What might surprise, however, is the reference to "a bunch of glossy colors". Motorola has been pretty much obsessed with black handsets of late, so perhaps the Droid Ultra will see a change of direction, following the lead of Nokia's Lumia handsets.

The Droid name suggests this is a handset headed for the Verizon Wireless network in the US, with no indicator of whether it will appear under a different name internationally. Perhaps this is just the Motorola X for Verizon?

We'll keep our ears to the ground and bring you any news when Motorola makes its move.