  Motorola Mobility has a new Googley logo

Motorola Mobility has a new logo, and it looks strikingly...Googley.

As first noticed by The Verge, the (literally) brand new Motorola logo sports a bright ring of rainbow colours that encircle the hardware company's standard “M” logo. The name "motorola" appears in lowercase below the emblem, followed by the tagline "a Google company". It's about time, really. Google bought Motorola over a year ago.

Motorola is aggressively trying to change up its image and strategy with fewer products and flagship devices. After Google bought the company, Motorola released the Droid RAZR Maxx HD and DROID RAZR M. Google CFO Patrick Pichette later said Motorola's product pipeline wasn't "wow by Google standards", which echoed in the ears of consumers who were expecting more from a Google-owned company.

Motorola CEO Dennis Woodside recently catered to consumers' wishes by confirming his company was developing a lead phone called the Moto X for release by October. The executive said the hero device would sport an OLED screen and sensors. Thus, a new Motorola Mobility logo should coincide nicely with the company's fresh outlook and roadmap.

The logo apparently first debuted on the website of Techweek. It's a technology conference that Motorola will co-sponsor in Chicago this week.