Motorola X phone appears in new advertising campaign

An image of what is said to be the unreleased Motorola X phone has appeared in advertising material put together for the company. Rumours point to 1 August for a brand relaunch with the Moto X being the flagship handset unveiled alongside.

No good brand re-invention is complete without a decent designer behind it, and B.A. Bakken has been in charge of changing Motorola's look. This is where the X phone comes in.

Images for the soon to be unveiled "Goodbye Moto" advertising campaign have been posted on Behance.net. Put together as "pitch work for Motorola" by Bakken, they show what could end up being the Motorola X phone.

“The Motorola that returns will not be the company you once knew. But we have some work to do,” say the images.

“So until we’re ready, we’re going away. No new ads or tweets. No site updates. Just silence until we begin the next chapter. Until we meet again, goodbye Moto.”

The 1 August date comes from the pictures, which also show a countdown timer with 37 days and 13 hours remaining. Given they were posted on the 23 June, that 1 August date could turn out to be a reality, as it is exactly 37 days away from post date.

Motorola has previously said that its X phone would be launching in the summer, further adding to the possibility of an August unveiling.

An image of what could be the X phone itself appears under the tag "redesign". Featuring a much bolder and brighter colour scheme than previous ads, it shows an as of yet unseen Motorola handset, not unlike the Motorola i in design.



Now we play the waiting game. Will Motorola unveil a new phone on 1 August?