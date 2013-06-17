Moto X specs leaked, suggesting mid-range Jelly Bean phone
Chief Executive Dennis Woodside confirmed in May that Motorola was developing a lead phone called the Moto X for an October release. Now specification details for the Android handset have leaked online.
Serial leakster @evleaks tipped on his Twitter account over the weekend that the Moto X would allegedly sport a 720p display, 1.7GHz dual-core Snapdragon S4 Pro, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, as well as a 10MP rear-facing camera and 2MP front-facing camera. It will also come with Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean.
Read: Motorola: Moto X release date before October, relaunching entire product line
These leaked specs place the Moto X in the mid-range segment and seem to contrast with what Woodside indicated during his interview last month with Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher at the AllThingsD D11 conference.
The executive claimed the smartphone would content with the Samsung Galaxy line-up and Apple's iPhone and that it featured contextual awareness through sensors. With that said, not all the specs - such as the battery - have popped up online yet.
The Moto X is the first major product announcement from Motorola since Google bought the company last year. A Texas plant is currently on board for assembly, making it also the first US-made smartphone.
