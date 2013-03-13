  Mystery Motorola phone revealed in hands-on review

An as yet unknown Motorola handset has been given the full hands-on treatment by Vietnamese website Tinh Te.

The blog, which is known for its skills at getting handsets before release, has posted a proper run through of the new Moto phone, as well as some specs.

It appears to have a 720p screen sized at 4.65-inches, which makes us think it isn't the long-rumoured Moto X phone, because that's said to have a bigger 5-inch, 1080p display. On top of that there's a Snapdragon S4 processor, Adreno 320 Gpu, 2GB of RAM and a 2200 mAh battery to play with.

Those specs read like a solid mid-range handset to us, something perhaps to compete in price with the likes of the Nexus 4. Nothing on the exact version of Android the phone is running, but it looks to be Jelly Bean.

What we have noticed - which is slightly odd and interesting - is that the screen on the handset looks like it has two ridges running down the middle of it. If you wait for the display to pick up reflections around the 3 minute 30 seconds mark, they become more obvious. These ridges have us pretty stumped: are they a cosmetic feature or just odd lighting in the video? Let us know what you think.

The phone also appears to be in two parts, with a soft-touch matte back and a nice big camera unit and a gloss front with a big Motorola logo on the top left. It has no physical buttons and, from the look of it, a bright screen with good viewing angles.

If you fancy seeing more shots of the phone in action, head over to Tinh Te where there is a full hands-on gallery.