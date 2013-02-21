  Motorola Razr HD UK release confirmed

Motorola has confirmed that it is launching the Motorola Razr HD in the UK following the US launch last year.

The new-ish phone, will sport a 4.7-inch display, come with 4G connectivity and run the latest version of Android: Jelly Bean 4.1. Like the American version, the new phone will come with a large battery that promises 20 hours of juice from a single charge. Strangely that's four hours less than Motorola quotes for the US version.

READ: Motorola Droid Razr HD pictures and hands-on

But that's not the only trick the Motorola Droid Razr HD has. The back is made up of very smooth Kevlar, that not only gives it protection, but will also make you want to keep stroking it. We certainly did when we played with it at the US launch.

While the angular top and bottom on the front isn't going to be for everyone - it's actually quite manly - the thinness of the design, under 9mm, still manages to enable it promise a battery life of around 24 hours. And that's before you've even started looking at the specs inside.

“As our lives get busier, we need a handset that can keep up with the pace and with that in mind, the Motorola Razr HD was born, a smartphone that’s always ready to go, whenever you need it” said Andrew Morley, vice-president and general manager UK & Ireland, Motorola Mobility.

“This doesn’t mean we should compromise on quality, as alongside this high-performance battery comes a 4.7-inch RAZR sharp HD screen, impossibly thin design and faster surfing of the net through 4G capabilities – all the features we know are critical for consumers.”

Motorola Razr HD is now available at Amazon.co.uk, Expansys.com, Clove.co.uk, Unlocked-Mobiles.com, Very.co.uk, handtec.co.uk and Fonehouse.co.uk.

However it doesn’t look like any of the operators are taking the device at the moment.