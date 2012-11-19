  Motorola TLKR walkie-talkie range talks up the talk

Motorola has announced a new range of walkie-talkies in the UK that promises to keep you in touch with others, be it on a day trip in the Lakes or on the slopes in Europe this season.

Dubbed TLKR, there are five new models ranging from the T40 to the T80 Extreme.

The T40 radio (£29.99) has a range of 4km, can broadcast on eight channels and includes an LCD display for channel and battery level information at a glance. Standard AAA alkaline batteries power it.

At the other end of the scale is the weather-proof T80Extreme (£99.99), "a must-have for serious adventurers" claims Motorola. It has a range up to 10km, and a tougher design with a few more features including a built-in torch.

In between sit the T50 (£44.99), T60 (£54.99) and T80 (£84.99) radios which have a range of 6km, 8km, and 10km ranges respectively. All three have eight channels and 121 secrecy codes to help keep calls private and reduce the likelihood of interference from other radio users, as well as multiple ringtones so you can hear when others are ringing you.

The T60, T80 and T80Extreme radios’ also support hands-free mode, while the T80 is splash proof for "extreme sports situations".

The new TLKR walkie-talkies are available in the UK now.