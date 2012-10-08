  Motorola kills off Webtop software, no more Motorola Atrix

Motorola has announced it is no longer investing time and resources into its Webtop technology, the software that enabled a smartphone to recreate a laptop experience by plugging into the back of a lapdock.

The manufacturer has admitted that a lack of consumer interest coupled with the fact Google’s Android OS is increasingly providing a more desktop like experience led to the decision.

In a statement Motorola confirmed:

“Motorola's Webtop app helps users extend their smartphone experience to larger screens. While consumers around the world have adopted Webtop and the concept spurred a lot of innovation in the industry, the adoption has not been strong enough to justify continued resources being allocated to developing Webtop on future devices.”

“We have also seen development of the Android operating system focus on the inclusion of more desktop-like features. Beginning with Photon Q and Droid Razr M/Droid Razr HD/Droid Razr Maxx HD, we will no longer be including Webtop on our products moving forward.”

The Motorola Atrix was the first of Moto’s smartphones to feature Webtop software. Unveiled at CES in 2011, the handset that docked itself into the back of a lapdock before powering it up for a seamless transition between the two devices was one of the standout products at the show.

A premium price tag coupled with software issues failed to entice consumers, however, and finally Motorola has decided to cut all ties.

Are you sad to see the demise of Webtop? Let us know in the comments below...