Motorola RAZR i: Moto says hello to Intel

Motorola has announced the Motorola RAZR i the first Motorola device to run on the Intel Atom chipset. The new Android smartphone was announced at the company's Edge event on Tuesday in London.

Following the launch of the new Verizon-bound Motorola handsets in New York recently, the Google-owned company has now announced its first Intel-based smartphone, the Motorola RAZR i.

The new handset is a remodelled version of the ARM-based Motorola Droid RAZR M, which we've fully reviewed here. However, the RAZR sits on a 2.0GHz Intel Atom processor.

It comes with Intel hyperthreading technology to make the processor more efficient, with Intel claiming that its single-core chipsets outperform rivals' dual-core models.

The RAZR i lands with a 4.3-inch AMOLED display, which Moto claims is edge-to-edge, with the bezel kept to a minimum. It's topped with Corning Gorilla Glass to aid scratch resistance, while the phone is set into an aluminium frame, backed with Kevlar.

Not only is it built to withstand a few knocks, it also benefits from Splash Guard protecting the internal components from water damage at the nanoscale. The Motorola RAZR i launches on Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich and although an update is coming, Motorola wouldn't commit to a date.

It has a 2000mAh battery, which Moto says will give you 40 per cent more battery than previous devices. Talking up the camera performance, the RAZR i features a dedicated camera button, with a fast burst capture option.

Jim Wicks, senior vice-president, design at Motorola Mobility, introduced the new handset, joined by Erik Reid, general manager Intel Mobile & Communications Group, on stage at the London event to reiterate the core values of "performance, speed and battery life".

The Motorola RAZR i joins the Orange San Diego in being the only major device in the UK running on Intel hardware, although devices are starting to appear, with the likes of the ZTE Grand X IN also expected to become available soon.

The Motorola RAZR i will be available from the beginning of October, on Orange, T-Mobile, Phones4U, Virgin Media and Tesco.