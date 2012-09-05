  1. Home
Motorola Droid M coming to the UK packing Intel chip

Motorola has confirmed to Pocket-lint that the Motorola Droid Razr M, announced by Motorola and Verizon in New York on Wednesday, will be coming to the UK packing an Intel chip. 

The device, which will get a name change and a chip change, will still sport the same form factor however.

When we asked a spokesman at the event whether the Droid Razr M would be coming to the UK the reply was yes, but without the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. 

"The form factor will stay the same," we were told. 

That form factor means a big screen in a device that is only slightly bigger than the iPhone, all protected by a strengthened aluminium frame, Kelvar backplate and Gorilla Glass display. 

The Droid Razr M packs the same 960 x 540 screen found on the current Motorola Razr with a bezel that is virtually non-existent. 

Motorola in the UK has confirmed that it will be launching a new device with Intel inside on 18 September. In the invite the companies hinted that the new phone will have an edge-to-edge display. We now know what they are talking about. 

Other specs of the US version of the phone include 8GB storage and hot swappable microSD card. Motorola has promised that the Razr M will have Jelly Bean by the end of the year.

We will keep you posted on news of the UK launch.

