Motorola Droid Razr HD, Razr Maxx HD, Razr M announced

Motorola has announced a new family of Razr devices at a packed event in New York: the Droid Razr HD, Droid Razr Maxx HD and Droid Razr M.

Motorola outlined three key "bets" for their new devices: speed, power management and Android, which the new Razr models all meet.

The first model is the Droid Razr HD. It offers a 4.7-inch Super AMOLED high definition display and is finished with Corning Gorilla Glass. The back of the phone is reinforced with Kevlar and is splashproof, too.

One of the highlighted points about the new Droid Razr HD is that it ships with the Chrome browser preinstalled, with Motorola pushing Chrome as the fastest mobile browser available.

While Motorola championed the battery life of the Droid Razr HD, there’s a heavier hitter when it comes to how long a phone can last.

The Motorola Droid Razr Maxx HD has a larger capacity battery that Moto claims will provide up to 27 hours of music over LTE, 10 hours of video and 21 hours talktime. There’s also even more memory for your media content with 32GB of onboard storage. Maxx certainly is the word.

Both the Motorola Droid Razr HD and Motorola Droid Razr Maxx HD will be available before Christmas.

The third and final device is the Droid Razr M. Pitched as the "smaller" phone at 4.3 inches, the Razr M isn't lacking in appeal however.

Elsewhere the phone is crammed with the latest hardware, including a Kevlar back, Gorilla Glass display, 8-megapixel camera with 1080p video capture.

We're told it has a dual-core processor and 1GB RAM, but we'll update all the specs when we get them all.

The Droid Razr M will be available on Verizon from mid September.

Motorola has confirmed that Android 4.1 Jelly Bean will be on all three devices by the end of the year, in the US at least.