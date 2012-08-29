Motorola Intel UK event wants to 'take you to the edge', is the Razr M coming to the UK?

Motorola is set to announce a new Intel-powered device in the UK on 18 September.

The invitation received by Pocket-lint - which merely suggests "Let us take you to the edge" - sports an Intel inside logo and asks us to "Join Motorola Mobility for an exciting announcement".

No other details are given on the invite.

However the timing comes just 13 days after a Motorola event scheduled in New York City on 5 September and a year after the company launched the Motorola Razr. That suggests it could be the Motorola Razr M that we're hearing rumours of, powered by the Intel Medfield chip announced by Intel earlier in the year.

So far that chip is being used only in the Orange San Diego in the UK.

Recent Motorola Razr M rumours suggest that in the US at least the phone will come with a 1.5GHz dual core Qualcomm MSM8960 processor (the much-lauded Snapdragon S4) rather than the Intel chip, Android 4.0.x Ice Cream Sandwich, 1GB of DDR2 RAM, and will be 4G capable. Of course that could mean that it is a different device altogether or that Motorola has opted for the Intel chip for the UK.

Other titbits include an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera and a tasty 3-megapixel one on the front. Video recording is a bit of a mystery, as the leaked specifications claim both "720p HD video recording" and "1080p HD video capture with image stabilisation (rear camera)". Perhaps they refer to front and rear recording respectively.

Of course it could be something very different like a new tablet, but with only a couple of weeks to wait we shouldn't have long to find out, and hopefully the US event held by Motorola and Verzion on the 5th will spill some of the details.

We will keep you posted.