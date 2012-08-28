Motorola Razr M 4G LTE pics and specs leaked - UK-bound too?

An anonymous source has supplied images of Motorola's new Ice Cream Sandwich smartphone and specification sheets ahead of its suspected public unveiling on 5 September.

They show that the handset will be called the Motorola Razr M 4G LTE, will come with a 1.5GHz dual core Qualcomm MSM8960 processor (the much-lauded Snapdragon S4), Android 4.0.x Ice Cream Sandwich, 1GB of DDR2 RAM, and will be 4G capable (running on the US-friendly 700MHz spectrum band).

Unfortunately, that last specification means that, out of the box, the Verizon-headed handset will not work on the UK's Everything Everywhere 4G network when it launches in October. It will run on the 1800MHz band, so the phone will need a specific or dual band LTE chip instead.

That's not to say Motorola won't consider it - the company has a history of releasing regionalised phones in - but smart money would be on a 3G Motorola Razr M hitting this country first.

The images supplied to Engadget by the anonymous tipster also reveal that the phone will come with an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera and a tasty 3-megapixel one on the front. Video recording is a bit of a mystery, as the leaked specifications claim both "720p HD video recording" and "1080p HD video capture with image stabilisation (rear camera)". Perhaps, they refer to front and rear recording respectively.

None of the leaked specs reveal the resolution of the screen, but we do know that it's 4.3-inches and covered with Gorilla Glass 2 by Corning. We also know that there's 8GB of on-board memory, with a microSD card slot capable of adding up to 32GB.

All will be revealed by Motorola on 5 September, when we'll bring you further details.

Look tasty to you? Let us know in the comments below...