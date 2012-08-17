  European Motorola Razr and Razr Maxx getting Ice Cream Sandwich now

UPDATE: Today, the 17th of August, our Motorola Razr has notified us this update was ready. We didn't have to check via the settings menu, we got notified there was a new 300MB download waiting. It's currently installing on our handset.

Both GSM Arena and Android Central are reporting that the Ice Cream Sandwich update for the Razr and Razr Maxx is being pushed out to "select" devices from today.

We don't know what "select" means, in this context, but in the US there was a soak test that gave some users the update early, and feedback was taken from that to make sure the update was sound, and caused no problems. Although, looking through forums on the subject, there are plenty of people who think the US Ice Cream Sandwich update is more unstable than the Gingerbread build that preceded it.

We've done the usual tricks to try to get our phone to download the update, but none of them has worked so far. Obviously, we'll be pounding the update button, clearing the Google Framework cache and checking-in every five minutes until this update finally shows up.

US customers got the update in June, but it never made it across the pond. At the time, Motorola said there were "issues" to be ironed out before it could release. It's a good job the Razr is a tough phone, because at that point, every owner threw his or her handset across the room screaming: "Google owns Motorola for crying out loud, how long is this damn update going to take."

As frustrating as this continuing wait is, it does feel that European users are finally getting close to aqcuiring what is, already, a very slightly out-of-date operating system. The good news is, Jelly Bean should be ready for the next generation of human beings, and will probably land on devices around 2067.

Excited, or just bored of the wait now?