Motorola Motosmart, 3.5-inch affordable Android hits the UK

Motorola has launched the Motorola Motosmart in the UK, an entry-level Android smartphone that's going to be incredibly cheap, at £99.99 PAYG or £7 a month on contract.

The new handset will be available through T-Mobile, bringing smartphone features to those on the tightest budgets.

You'll get a 3.5-inch touch display with a fairly low 480 x 320 pixel resolution and 3-megapixel camera around the back, setting this firmly in budget phone territory.

Sitting at the core is a Qualcomm MSM7227 processor clocked at 600MHz, backed by 512MB RAM. There is 165MB of internal memory, expandable up to 32GB via microSD.

The 1400mAh battery should see you through the best part of the day, given the relative low power of the device. The handset measures 116 x 63.5 x 11.2mm and weighs just 115g.

Looking to make your life simpler, Motorola is highlighting the smart MotoSwitch software, which will learn your favourite songs, friends and apps and keep them close to hand on the home screen. It runs on Android 2.3 (Gingerbread), lacking the latest software to roll out from Google.

Pitched as a phone designed to make your life simpler, the Motorola Motosmart will be available from the end of July from T-Mobile for free on a £7 a month 24-month contract, or on PAYG for £99.99.