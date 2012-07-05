Motorola Atrix HD: 4.5-inch screen, Kevlar backed, but only 8.4mm thick

Motorola has updated the Motorola Atrix, opting to call the follow-up the Motorola Atrix HD.

The new smartphone, which will be clad in Kevlar for those bullet-dodging moments, will pack all the usual tech you would expect from a flagship smartphone and come with a 4.5-inch (720 x 1280) touchscreen display with Moto's HD ColorBoost display tech - think of it as the company's version of Retina, TruVivid, Reality Display - all protected by some Corning Gorilla glass.

Those who like to brag about speed will be able to tell their mates the Motorola Atrix HD comes with a 1.5Ghz dual-core processor, 1GB RAM, 4G connectivity, 32GB of microSD storage and a 1780mAh battery meaning it should get you till 8pm if you use it sparingly.

The new Motorola smartphone runs Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich rather than the newly announced Android 4.1 Jelly Bean. That's to be expected considering Jelly Bean has only just been announced, but disappointing considering Motorola is owned by Google - guys you really should, you know, talk.

Cameras included are an 8 megapixel camera with 1080p 30fps video shooting capabilities and a front-facing 1.3 megapixel camera for video calls.

Measuring 69.9 x 133.5 x 8.4 mm and weighing 140grams it's not the smallest phone out there, but should still fit in your pocket.