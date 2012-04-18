  Motorola Droid RAZR HD specs revealed

The latest member of Motorola’s revitalised RAZR family looks set to get the High Definition treatment after an employee posted some specs on Picasa.

The specs name the phone as the Motorola Droid RAZR HD, along with various camera credentials that suggest it will be able to hold its own with other high-end camera phones.

Stating its aperture as f2.4 this puts the Droid RAZR HD alongside that of the iPhone 4S, while the handset is also thought to be able to capture 13-megapixel snaps.

In terms of software, the specs read 4.0.3, which would fit with the expectations that the phone will run on Android’s Ice Cream Sandwich operating system.

Motorola has been keen to give its RAZR range – the manufacturer’s most successful to date - the kiss of life in recent months.

After something of a hiatus, the first of the next-gen RAZR smartphones landed at the backend of last year.

Motorola has also already confirmed that the high-specced RAZR Maxx will be arriving in the US in May.

What do you think of the possibility of a Motorola Droid RAZR HD? Let us know your thoughts.