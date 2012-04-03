  Motorola RAZR Maxx hits Europe in May

Motorola has announced that the release of the Motorola RAZR Maxx outside the US will begin in May 2012, so those looking to get a little more life from their Android are in luck. The phone will be landing across select markets in Europe and the Middle East.

The Motorola RAZR Maxx takes the Kevlar and Gorilla Glass-clad RAZR and packs in a higher-capacity battery, aiming to outlast other large-screened Android smartphones.

Marketed as a 4G device in the US, the 3G version takes the design of the original Motorola RAZR launched back in October 2011 and boosts the battery, adding a couple of millimetres to the thickness of the device.

It's only a small increase, however, moving the handset up to 8.99mm from the original 7.1mm. Motorola has officially confirmed that the battery capacity will be 3300mAh like the US model. Motorola says we'll get 17.6 hours of talk time from the RAZR Maxx compared to the 10 hours of the original.

Elsewhere you get a 960 x 540 pixel 4.3-inch Super AMOLED Advanced display and that slick design with clipped corners and an 8-megapixel camera around the back.

One of the advantages that the RAZR Maxx offers over some other top-tier smartphones is that it still has a microSD card slot, so you'll be able to expand the memory at your leisure.

Sitting at the core of the Motorola RAZR Maxx is a 1.2GHz dual-core processer and 1GB RAM, so while it might not rock the latest quad-core hardware, or the highest-resolution display, you'll still be connected when others are hunting for a plug socket.

No precise word on which version of Android this phone will launch on either, but Motorola's Ice Cream Sandwich update is due any time soon, so we'll seek confirmation and update.

There is no specific date for the Motorola RAZR Maxx UK release, but we'll be sure to bring you the details when we have confirmation.

