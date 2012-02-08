  Motorola Motoluxe February launch for the UK

Motorola kicked off 2012 by announcing the arrival of both the Motorola Defy Mini and Motorola Motoluxe budget Android 2.3 (Gingerbread) handsets, and the latter is landing in the UK this month.

The Motorola Motoluxe has a 4-inch touchscreen display. The resolution isn't exactly high-end but, for a handset that is likely to appeal to the limited purse-strings of the tween market, 480x854 is none too shabby either.

In the engine room is a single-core 800MHz processor and there's 512MB of RAM on board so this should be plenty for basic app running, listening to music and watching back a bit of stored video. Over the top of Android is the MotoSwitch user interface so there's plenty of social network fun built-in.

It features an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera with autofocus and an LED flash and boasts a funky illuminated lanyard slot that gives a different colour indication depending on whether you've received a text, missed a call or have an email waiting.

There's a front-facing camera for video calling too and its 1400mAh battery offers up to 6.5 hours of talk time or 19 days of standby time. It will be available in liquorice or white colour schemes.

No pricing of network availability as of yet but it is definitely hitting the shops this month. We'll let you know when we know more.

We've already seen the Motoluxe in the flesh, so be sure to check-out our hands-on photos.