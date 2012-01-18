  Clove's Motorola RAZR pre-order is all white

Online phone retailer Clove has detailed the pre-order plans for the white Motorola RAZR. It will be selling the pasty handset for £430.80, contract free, from next month but you can put your order in now. You'll get a pair of folding speakers, worth £20, thrown in as well.

Prior to CES and the efforts of Huawei and Fujitsu, the RAZR was said to be the "world's thinnest smartphone". It boasts gorilla glass and it is the first smartphone from the company to feature Motorola splash-guard; a nanotechnology coating in order to protect it from water spills and the like.

It runs Android 2.3.5 and is powered by a dual-core 1.2GHz processor with 1GB of RAM. There's an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, with 1080p HD video recording skills, and a front-facing HD webcam for video conferencing. The display is a 4.3-inch Super AMOLED Advanced qHD touchscreen one.

The white version isn't all-white, it just has a white trim around the usual greyish features.

As well as the RAZR, Clove has also priced up the Motorola Motoluxe and the Motorola Defy Mini. Both handsets are said to be hitting the store in late February / early March priced at £258 and £174.99 respectively.

