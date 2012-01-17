  JCB limited edition Motorola Defy+ digs in

We first got wind of the Motorola Defy+ JCB limited edition handset back in November, but now the soon-to-be Google owned company has firmed up the official UK launch details.

The Motorola Defy+ JCB Edition is available now, for £259.99. Its makers call it the "UK’s favourite life proof handset" although you may want to check out Pocket-lint's comprehensive review before buying as our descriptions are a touch less complimentary.

The Motorola Defy+ is an Android Gingerbread handset which is IP67 certified, meaning that it can take a bit of a kicking but still come back for more. The JCB version is designed with construction-types in mind and features a patented visco-elastic protective sleeve from JCB with re-entrant geometry.

It also has Push to Talk walkie-talkie features which should be handy on the building site.

It's water resistant, scratch resistant and dust proof and boasts scratch resistant Corning Gorilla glass. It's got a 1GHz processor, a 5-megapixel camera, 2GB of storage and a 3.7-inch high-resolution touch screen display.

Victoria McManus, UK marketing director, Motorola Mobility said: "We’re thrilled to be working with JCB on this bespoke Motorola Defy+ device. The unique protective sleeve will pull on JCB’s years of expertise in the construction industry to help us reach a new audience who we know are in need of a life and work proof handset."

