  Motorola beefs up the Razr with the Droid Razr Maxx

Motorola has given its flagship handset, the Razr, a spec boost in the form of the Maxx which features double the memory of the original handset and a bigger 21 hour capable battery. The 32 GB Maxx retains the super slim 8.99 mm of the Razr lineup and is keeps the same diagonal corner approach to design.

The Maxx is set to appear on Verizon only for the meantime alongside a special purple version of the original Razr. The Maxx will be priced in at $299 with the purple Razr costin $199. No specific release date yet for the phones apart from what Verizon says will be 'in the coming weeks'.

Slightly detracting from the Maxx's well ... max approach to things, is the lack of a preloaded build of Ice Cream Sandwich. The phone like the Razr will ship with Gingerbread on board and will be updated later by the handset manufacturer.

Not a lot else to say about the Maxx other than it simply being a spec boost to an already rather specced out phone. We will have more on the handset once we have had a chance to play with it proper.

Excited by the Razr Maxx? Let us know in the comments below ...