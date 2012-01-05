Motorola Defy Mini and Motoluxe budget smartphones hit Europe in Spring

Motorola is bringing two new smartphones to Europe (plus China and Latin America) in Spring that it claims "won't break the bank". Both budget handsets will rock Android 2.3 (Gingerbread) and expand Motorola Mobility's range so it can appeal to users from all walks of life.

The Motorola Motoluxe is the larger of the two, coming with a 4-inch touchscreen display and 8-megapixel rear-facing camera with autofocus. It also sports an illuminated lanyard slot that lets you know if you've received a text, missed a call or have an email waiting.

There's a front-facing camera for video calling, and its 1400 mAh battery offers up to 6.5 hours of talk time, 19 days of standby time. It will be available in licorice or white colour schemes.

The Motorola Defy Mini comes with claims that it's "tough and sturdy". The case is water-resistant and dust-proof, while the Gorilla Glass display is scratch-resistant. It has a 3.2-inch touchscreen and promises a better battery life than its stablemate, with a 1650 mAh battery storing potentially up to 10 hours of talk time, 21 days of standby time.

Its rear-facing camera is 3-megapixel with a flash and it sports a front-facing webcam too.

There's no pricing details as of yet, but as these are touted as smartphones for those on a budget, we wouldn't be surprised if they were both free on contract. We don't know the carriers for the handsets either yet.

More details as we get them...

Is Motorola wise to get some budget smartphones onto the market? Let us know in the comments below...