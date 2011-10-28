  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Motorola phone news

Motorola Droid 4 emerges, looks a bit QWERTY

|
  Motorola Droid 4 emerges, looks a bit QWERTY
How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6
How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6

The Motorola Droid 4 has just broken cover, and by all accounts looks the part for any fans of a QWERTY slider as the new phone is packing a beauty.

Along with the surprisingly clear photos of the Droid 4, courtesy of  Droid Life, there are a myriad of specs which have surfaced -  so al in al we have a pretty good idea of what to expect when the Moto mobile launches.

Along with the illuminated five-row QWERTY comes a 4-inch screen, which should take the form of Super AMOLED Advanced; and a non-removable battery will be powering a possible 8-megapixel camera 1080p video recording.

There also appears to be a Webtop for docking the device with a LapDock for large-screen action, and the whole thing is wrapped up in a familiar Motorola body, similar to that of the Razr. Oh, and it's also supposed to be running Android 2.3.5, which means it'll need to be updated if the OS is to sit alongside its high-end specs.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch event: Watch Unpacked right here
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and features
Huawei confirms Mate 20 Pro will have series' biggest battery yet
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price and pre-order info: Check out the latest Note 9 deals
Nokia 8110 4G "banana phone" now on pre-order, relive the 90s
Google Pixel 3 specs, release date, news and rumours plus Pixel 3 XL info
Comments