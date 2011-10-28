  Motorola Droid 4 emerges, looks a bit QWERTY

The Motorola Droid 4 has just broken cover, and by all accounts looks the part for any fans of a QWERTY slider as the new phone is packing a beauty.

Along with the surprisingly clear photos of the Droid 4, courtesy of Droid Life, there are a myriad of specs which have surfaced - so al in al we have a pretty good idea of what to expect when the Moto mobile launches.

Along with the illuminated five-row QWERTY comes a 4-inch screen, which should take the form of Super AMOLED Advanced; and a non-removable battery will be powering a possible 8-megapixel camera 1080p video recording.

There also appears to be a Webtop for docking the device with a LapDock for large-screen action, and the whole thing is wrapped up in a familiar Motorola body, similar to that of the Razr. Oh, and it's also supposed to be running Android 2.3.5, which means it'll need to be updated if the OS is to sit alongside its high-end specs.