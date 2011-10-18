Motorola Droid RAZR unveiled at Next Big Innovation event

Motorola Mobility has finally unveiled its much rumoured Droid RAZR smartphone. Having been outed a few times in advance of the company's "next big innovation" event in New York City on Tuesday 18 October, including in its own official video teaser, the phone itself comes as no shock. But, in the flesh it's certainly impressive.

It is incredibly thin. Indeed, at 7.1mm Motorola claims it to be the world's thinnest smartphone; "Impossibly thin" goes the tagline. It is also incredibly strong with a precision machined stainless steel core and laminated construction for enhanced rigidity, with woven kevlar fibre on the back.

There's gorilla glass and it's the first smartphone from the stable that features Motorola splash-guard with a nanotechnology coating, in order to protect it from water spills and the like.

The insides include a dual-core 1.2GHz processor and 1GB of RAM. There's an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, with 1080p HD video recording abilties, and a front-facing HD webcam for video conferencing.

It sports Android 2.3.5 (Gingerbread) and has a 4.3-inch Super AMOLED Advanced qHD touchscreen. Plus, similar to the Motorola Atrix before it, two WebTop docks (much like the LapDock - albeit just the one that time) will be available - one more expensive and higher powered - so Droid RAZR owners can turn their phones into netbook style devices.

Finally, with the iPhone 4S battery issues in mind, the RAZR's 1800mah battery life is claimed to last 12.5 hours of talk time, with 8.9 hours of video playback before recharging.

There's no price as of yet - but we do expect it to launch in the US first, as it will run on Verizon's 4G LTE network.

It will then be available around the globe, including the UK, from November (presumably without the 4G). Incidentally, it will be called the Motorola RAZR over here... Now, where have we heard that before?

You'll be able to read an in-depth Motorola Droid RAZR review on Pocket-lint when the phone is available for our extensive testing process.

What do you think of the new handset? Let us know in the comments below...