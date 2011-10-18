  Motorola Droid RAZR breaks cover

Previously known as the Motorola Spyder, new pics of the, now, Droid RAZR have been revealed on Motorola's teaser website ahead of its launch today (18 October).

The phone looks to be super-thin and is rumoured to be packing a dual-core 1.2GHz processor and 1GB of RAM.

If that's not getting you all hot and bothered, then there's also the possibility of an 8-megapixel camera capable of 1080p recording, as well as an HD front-facing camera. The potential specs continue to impress with a 4.3-inch 960 x 540 resolution display.

It should be coming with 4G LTE on Verizon, and the kevlar backing gives it a ruffty, tuffty exterior for those of a clumsy persuasion.

Even if a few of those specs turn out to be true, the new Motorola RAZR should make a bit of a splash. There is no word on a UK release at present, but we'll let you know if we find out any more.

UPDATE: It is now official - Motorola Droid RAZR unveiled at Next Big Innovation event